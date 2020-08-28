German Chancellor Angela Merkel is scheduled to give her annual summer press conference on Friday, with the spread of the coronavirus keeping her busy at home while Berlin attempts to mediate conflicts in the Mediterranean and Libya.

Merkel is expected to address her strategy in containing the virus and supporting businesses and consumers throughout the economic crisis unleashed by the pandemic.

On foreign policy, she is expected to speak about the spat between Greece and Turkey on gas exploration in the Mediterranean, the civil war in Libya and the military coup in Mali.

She is also likely to address the case of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who is being treated in a Berlin hospital after an alleged poisoning, as well as the ongoing protests in Belarus against President Alexander Lukashenko. (dpa/NAN)