German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesman Steffen Seibert on Friday announced Merkel’s plans to visit South Africa and Angola from Feb. 5 to Feb. 8.

According to Seibert, South Africa is Germany’s most important economic partner in Africa.

He added that the main goal of the visit was to strengthen economic ties and support South Africa with its ongoing economic reforms.

H said that Merkel would be accompanied on the trip by a high-ranking business delegation.

The long-serving German leader is to be greeted by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa ahead of bilateral talks.

Merkel is also scheduled to attend a roundtable discussion with German and South African business people and meet students at the University of Pretoria’s new Future Africa campus.

Merkel is also to hold talks with Angolan President Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco and launch a German-Angolan business forum. Several joint agreements and contracts are also expected to be signed.

Angola is one of the world’s poorest countries despite being one of the biggest oil producers on the continent.

Merkel became the first German head of government to visit in Angola in July 2011. (dpa/NAN)