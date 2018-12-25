Christmas, an annual festival celebrated in honour of the birth of Jesus Christ, is observed mainly on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration among billions of people around the world. It is characterised by the exchange of gifts, family and other social gatherings, symbolic decorations and feasting.

The Christmas season offers many Nigerians the opportunity to travel to their villages and mark the occasion with loved ones and relations. As the coming of Christ brought hope, joy and happiness to humanity, we urge the Christian faithful to use the occasion to pray for peace and happiness in our country. Christmas is a season of love, charity and merriment.

In Nigeria, it is usually marked with prayers and worship in churches. Let the Christian faithful pray for a peaceful, free, fair and transparent election in Nigeria next year. The occasion is also celebrated with local dances and visit to parks. As Christians mark the occasion with fanfare and merriment, they should not lose sight of its spiritual significance.

In the spirit of the season, they should show love and charity to their neighbours and the less privileged in the society. It is important that they remember the widows, the elderly and the aged and attend to their basic needs.

Similarly, our politicians should use the season to bring dividends of democracy to the people. The political leaders should serve the people that elected them into offices and not the other way round. They should attend to the needs of Nigerians and embrace the peace proclaimed by Jesus Christ. They should also embrace the humility of Jesus Christ in their service to the nation.

It is interesting that the Nigeria Police Force has assured Nigerians of adequate security throughout the country during and after the yuletide festivities. They should just do that and en- sure that the country is secured at all times. This is particularly important as we approach another election sea- son.