In Christendom, December 25 of every year is celebrated as the birthday of Jesus Christ. Though this year’s celebration is remarkable being that it falls on a Sunday, the occasion represents a lot for Christians all over the world. On that day, over 2000 years ago, a saviour was born to save the world from the sin of Adam and Eve at the Garden of Eden. In other words, Christians believe that Jesus was born so that he could die and that through His death, man is saved from sin and eternal damnation. That is why Christ is the main reason for the season and not the clothes, food and drinks that many people tend to focus on.

Ordinarily, it is an occasion for happiness; for exchange of gifts and show of love to people. But, for us in Nigeria, the occasion calls for sober reflection. This is because of the economic and security situation we have found ourselves in the country. As we celebrate, it is obvious that many people do not know where their next meal will come from. Even going to recreational centres will be a mirage for many families.

Currently, the rate of unemployment is over 33 per cent. This is even a conservative figure as it is possible that the rate will be higher. Poverty and hunger have become so endemic that they are now clear and present danger to the security of the country. Nigeria is not just the poverty capital of the world; it is among the 10 hunger hot spots in the world as well. Every minute, over six Nigerians join the extreme poverty rank. The rate of inflation has continued to rise. Currently, it is over 21 per cent, the highest in 17 years. Prices of essential commodities have skyrocketed beyond the reach of average citizens. Most of these prices rose by over 100 per cent. For instance, from about N10,000 it was a few years ago, the price of a 50KG bag of rice has climbed to about N40,000 today. This is more than the minimum wage of an average Nigerian worker, which is N30,000.

In the 2022 Global Hunger Index, Nigeria was ranked 103 out of 121 countries, making it fall under the ‘serious’ category. According to the index, 12.7 per cent of Nigerians are undernourished; 31.5 per cent of under-five children are stunted while 11. 4 per cent of children die before their fifth birthday. Regrettably also, four out of 10 Nigerians reportedly live below $2 per day. This could even be worse. The worst region is the North-East where over 4 million people are threatened by food insecurity.

This is part of what has engendered the high spate of insecurity we are experiencing currently. Usually, Yuletide is the period people travel to the hinterlands to commune with friends and family members. This year, many Nigerians are afraid to travel because the major roads have been occupied by kidnappers, bandits and sundry criminals that have made life unbearable for the people.

In the South-East, which has a predominance of Christians, the fear of the so-called unknown gunmen has become the beginning of wisdom. Stories of their wicked exploits abound in the region. They have kidnapped and sometimes killed many innocent citizens. They have destroyed many public facilities including police stations and some offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). We call on security agencies to ensure that Nigerians celebrate this Christmas in peace.

Notwithstanding the challenges trailing this year’s Christmas, its significance should not be lost on Nigerians. One major lesson of the occasion is that Christ was born in a manger. This means he had a low background and it underscores the importance of humility in the affairs of man. Christians are bound to be as humble as Christ in whatever they do. Pride comes before a fall. But, with humility, people could be catapulted to the height they never dreamt of in life. Only a humble heart worships God in truth and in spirit.

Besides, humility is the hallmark of leadership. If our leaders should learn anything from Christ, it should be humility. Just like Christ who was a servant leader, they should realise that their position is an opportunity to serve mankind. Hence, we call on our leaders to show love and concern to the people this season. They should care for the needy and the less privileged.

Without the birth of Christ, there wouldn’t have been redemption for mankind. We are hopeful that this year’s Christmas will usher in a new era for Nigeria. Next year could witness a turnaround in the affairs of Nigerians if we get our priorities right. The general election coming up in February 2023 offers us that hope. That is why we must discard primordial sentiment and cast our votes for those who have the character and capacity to redeem Nigeria.

We wish all Christians and our esteemed readers a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year.