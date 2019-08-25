Daniel Kanu

If he was not attacked by members of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), the former Deputy Senate President, Prof Ike Ekweremadu, would have told his kinsmen in Nurnberg, Germany, to endeavour to bring their investments home.

He had prepared a goodwill message he was to deliver in Germany during the 2nd Annual Cultural Festival and Convention of Ndigbo Germany, but for the attack by IPOB last weekend.

In the goodwill message made available to Sunday Sun, Ekweremadu asked Ndigbo in Germany and others living in the Diaspora to think home and invest in Igbo land so as not only to guarantee their investment, but also to create employment that would help develop the Southeast.

“All we need do now is to look inwards and homewards, investing our God-given resources and brainpower in developing Igbo land,” he said.

He pointed out that the reality on the ground is that Ndigbo is disadvantaged in the political distribution in the land, adding that their creativity, industry and inventive nature would always secure a laudable place for them that cannot be ignored.

“The Igbo are obviously not counted in the scheme of things in the distribution of political opportunities in Nigeria today, but the good thing is that we have never really been known to totally depend on government patronage as a people.

“So, while those who control the reins of power today may deny us political opportunities, they cannot take away our ingenuity, industry, and capacity to develop Igbo land. Indeed, Ndigbo flourish more in times of challenges. All we need do now is to look inwards and homewards, investing our God-given resources and brainpower in developing Igbo land,” the senator said.

He urged Ndigbo in the Diaspora to be their brother’s keeper and keep the flag of Igbo culture high where ever they live.

“Culture is life. A people’s culture is also their identity and holds the key to their social, economic, and political prosperity. I am proud of our culture and history. But I am particularly proud of our spirit of the collective.

“I am also proud of so many things that our fathers taught us. To instill in us the virtue of making a home out of any part of the world we find ourselves and add value to our host communities, they made us to understand that ‘Ebe onye bi ka o na-awachi’. That is why no other ethnic group in Nigeria rivals us in developing places other than our native homes. However, our fathers did not stop at that. They also taught us that whatever fortunes we acquire amount to next to nothing until they make meaningful impact back home. As we say, ‘Aku ruo ulo, amara onye kpara ya.’’’