Lionel Messi has donated the boots he wore when he scored his record-breaking 644th goal to charity.

The Barcelona star netted in the Catalan’s 3-0 away win against Real Valladolid to eclipse the 46-year-old record of most goals scored at a single club, previously held by Brazilian legend Pele for Santos.

However, both Pele and Santos have since disputed this claim.

The boots are now encased in the Museu Nacional d’Art de Catalunya in Barcelona, they will remain on display for a month, before they are auctioned off for the museum’s Art and Health program for children with oncological diseases and their families.

As reported by Sport.ES, Messi said: ‘Reaching the historic total of 644 goals for the same club fills me with joy, but the most important thing is to be able to give something back to the children fighting for their health.

‘We hope the auction in April will increase knowledge of this great cause.’

Year after year, goal after goal @leomessi continues to re-write history. Starting his journey as a promising young player, he will leave as the greatest ever.

‘After all, records are only there to be broken.’

However, according to Pele’s former club Santos, Messi has not broken his 46-year-old record.

They released a statement claiming that Pele scored 1,091 goals during his time at the club.