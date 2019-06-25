Argentina and Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi has been voted the greatest player in the history of football.

The 32-year-old is currently on international duties with his country at the Copa America tournament in Brazil. He led Barcelona to Spanish League triumph last month, but failed to win the Copa Del Rey following the Catalans 2-1 loss to Valencia.

However, some quarters believe the Argentine cannot be the ‘greatest of all time’ title following his failure to win silverware for his country at the senior level, as compared to his arch rival, Cristiano Ronaldo, who inspired Portugal to win the 2016 UEFA European Championship in 2016, and three years later won the UEFA Nations League title.

Meanwhile, according to a poll conducted by Sport Bible, the Barcelona star beat Ronaldo, Pele and Maradona as the best player in history. At the end of the contest, Messi polled 44 percent, while Ronaldo came second with 36 percent. Pele and Maradone finished third and fourth, with 15 percent and five percent respectively. The Barcelona captain has won five Ballon d’Ors, having played 819 games for both club and country with 671 goals and 271 assists. He has won not less than 32 titles in his career with four Champions League trophies, 10 La Liga titles, six European golden shoes and many other domestic titles.

Messi celebrates his 32nd birthday with Argentina’s qualification to the quarterfinals of the Copa America tourney and will face Venezuela in their next match.

He scored over 50 goals in a single season for the sixth time last term, while assisting 22 others in the process.

“In the end, everyone will remember and think of you what they want – and they’re free to do so,” Messi said.