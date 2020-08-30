Wantaway Barcelona star, Lionel Messi has outlined his Manchester City ambitions to manager, Pep Guardiola.

That’s according to Cristobal Sorja, speaking on TV programme, ‘El Chiringuito de Jugones’.

It is claimed Messi told Guardiola: “I want to win the next two Ballon d’Or awards, and I can only do that with you”.

Sorja twice repeated the phrase, adding: “This is the killer phrase that Messi used”.

Messi’s father is alleged to have told PSG that his son wants a move to Manchester City to reunite with Guardiola.

According to The Times, Man City’s chief executive, Ferran Soriano is currently in Catalonia to discuss a move.

A switch to England continues to be mooted for the six-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Messi has informed those at Camp Nou of his desire to move on, with further talks set to be held with the Liga club’s board as he mulls over his options during a period of personal frustration.

Meanwhile, Guardiola, is reportedly in Barcelona for talks with Messi and his old club, leaving Inter, Juventus and PSG behind.

According to El Chiringuito, Guardiola was spotted in Barcelona Friday night and flew in for talks with both the player and his old club. After the initial aggression of the fax sent to the club demanding an exit, it’s reported Messi is now trying to smooth things over and negotiate a less traumatic farewell.

President Josep Maria Bartomeu is having none of it and warned the star man he’ll only accept a meeting if it is to discuss signing a contract extension.