English newspaper, the Daily Mirror has published on its website the wages of all the Arsenal first-team players and it has come to light that Alex Iwobi is among the least paid players at the London club despite penning a new contract last summer.

The Hale End Academy product is the 18th highest earner at the Emirates Stadium outfit or to put it another way, he is the eighth-lowest paid player at the club, with weekly wages of around £70,000.

By converting his wages to Euros, Iwobi takes home €4.2 million per annum, approximately N1.68 billion in Nigerian currency.

Compared to the highest paid player in the world, Lionel Messi, the Barcelona superstar, who pockets 130 million Euros per year, earns 31 times more than the Nigerian international.

Germany World Cup winner, Mesut Ozil is the highest earner at Arsenal, with wages of £350,000-a-week, followed by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan at £180,000-a-week each.

Calum Chambers, Konstantinos Mavropanos and Krystian Bielik, who all receive £25,000 a week, are the least paid players at Arsenal.