Argentina global football icon, Lionel Messi has picked the Super Eagles as one of the difficult teams he has faced at international level.

The 34-year-old has played against Nigeria in three World Cups in 2010, 2014 and 2018 with three goals from those meetings including a brace in the 2014 game.

He also faced Nigeria at U20 level when his brace from the spot in the final helped Argentina to triumph over Nigeria and at the Olympics in Beijing he assisted the winning goal scored by Angel Di Maria to hand his team gold.

Speaking on the backdrop of his recent Copa America feat with Argentina, Messi was asked about the teams he has faced from all continents and what he made of them. In Africa, he picked Nigeria.

“Nigeria, because it’s always intense. They are a physical, skillful and unpredictable side. Never easy to get pass them even though we have the edge over them in recent games,” he said.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.