Joseph Ayodele-Aribo scored on his international debut for Nigeria in the 2-2 draw against Ukraine, the player himself described the occasion as great, even more so because he did it in the Super Eagles iconic number 10 jersey.

Aribo, 23, put in a great performance in the heart of the Eagles midfield, as the young team tore down its hosts inside 34 minutes, he grabbed the opener four minutes in.

“It was a great feeling, to score on my debut,” the Midfielder said in a telephone chat on Brila FM’s Area Lunch Sport.

The strike put him in an exclusive group of Nigerians, who scored on their Eagles debut, and he drew inspiration from their dedication.

Such guidance can only help him become another great one; for a player, who himself idolizes Argentina and FC Barcelona Legend, Lionel Messi, Nigeria’s Austin Jay Jay Okocha and Osaze Odemwingie.

The Glasgow Rangers midfielder had now taken time to express his delight at playing for his beloved country and grabbing a goal to boot.

“Buzzing to make my debut for @NGSuperEagles unfortunate with the result but happy to score on my debut, a special day for me & my family and one I’ll remember. Thank you God,” Aribo wrote on his official Twitter handle.

Ukraine, ranked 24th by FIFA, was the favourite heading into the match.

However, four minutes into the game and Nigeria had the lead, no small thanks to Samuel Kalu, who weaved and turned on the edge of the box before releasing Alex Iwobi, who in turn fed the ball into the six-yard area, where Aribo was on hand to turn it home.