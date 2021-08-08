Released Barcelona star Leo Messi is ready to sign for PSG.

RMC says Messi is ready to sign an initial deal two-year deal with the option of a third.

Nasser Al-Khelaifi, the PSG president, is leading the talks.

A meeting and detailed proposal was due to be put to Messi’s father yesterday.

Friend and fellow South American superstar Neymar, who is said to have spoken to Messi days before the shock news of his exit from Barca, could play a crucial role in a the Argentina captain’s final decision.

In the same vein, Khalifah Bin Hamad Al-Thani has announced PSG are signing released Barcelona captain Lionel Messi.

Khalifah is a relative of PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and he is responding to wide spread reports of Messi agreeing a two-year contract with the option of a third with PSG.

It’ll be a deal worth €40m per season including performance-related bonuses and add-ons.

Khalifah has sent out a social media post with a picture of Messi wearing a Paris Saint-Germain jersey.

“Negotiations are officially concluded. And announce later.”

