The results are in, and FIFPRO and FIFA have officially announced the members of its 2020-2021 Men’s FIFA FIFPRO World 11.

The 2020/2021 season World 11 was selected by 18,947 footballers from around the world who cast their votes from 69 different countries. The footballers were asked to pick the three best players in the goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders, and forwards categories.

The formidable list includes Robert Lewandowski, who was also named The Best Men’s Player for the second year in the row, and Cristiano Ronaldo who broke the men’s international goalscoring record. Many observers pointed out that 4 forwards were selected, resulting in an unconventional 4-3-3 formation.

The players that some football fans say may have been snubbed are Édouard Mendy, who received The Best FIFA Goalkeeper prize, Mohammad Salah, and Karim Benzema who all had sensational seasons.