Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have been left off the final shortlist for the UEFA Men’s Player of the Year award for first time in 10 years, with Kevin De Bruyne and Robert Lewandowski set to battle it out for the individual prize, Goal reports.

Ronaldo has picked up the accolade on three occasions and also has a total of nine nominations to his name, while Barcelona superstar, Messi, has won it two times and made the final shortlist in six of the last 10 seasons.

Bayern striker, Lewandowski, is in line to win the coveted Player of the Year award alongside Manchester City’s De Bruyne and Allianz Arena team-mate, Manuel Neuer, who recorded a clean sheet in the final victory over Paris Saint-Germain on August 23.