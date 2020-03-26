Barcelona and Juventus will not be heading to South Africa this summer for a pre-season tournament due to the coronavirus crisis.

The planned four-team competition is no longer going ahead as the global pandemic has scuppered the celebrations.

To mark the 50th anniversary of South African club Mamelodi Sundowns, billionaire owner Patrice Motsepe intended to welcome the two giants of European football to Gauteng.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo would have subsequently been a part of the tournament, and it would have seen the two greats of the modern game go head-to-head once again.

But the Barcelona superstar and ex-Real Madrid hero are no longer poised to travel to South Africa in a few months’ time.