Barcelona legend Lionel Messi has agreed a deal to sign for Paris Saint-Germain this summer, according to Sky Sports.

It was announced last week that Messi would be leaving Barcelona after spending over two decades at the Catalan giants.

The Argentina international won ten La Liga titles, seven Copa del Reys and four Champions Leagues during his time at the Camp Nou.

The debt levels at Barcelona coupled with the La Liga salary cap meant Barca couldn’t renew Messi’s deal despite him taking a 50 per cent pay cut.

PSG and Manchester City were considered the main two contenders for his signature once the news broke last week, with Manchester United reportedly making a late offer.

However, it was claimed by Sky Sports that Messi has ‘agreed to join PSG on a two-year deal worth £25m a year plus bonuses, with option of a third year’.

It is understood that Messi will ‘also receive a £25m signing-on fee’ after his representatives were satisfied with the final details of the deal.

Despite obvious interest from top clubs in Europe, Paris Saint-Germain landed Messi to continue an impressive transfer window that also included the additions of Sergio Ramos, Georginio Wijnaldum, Achraf Hakimi and Gianluigi Donnarumma. With Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and fellow Argentine Mauro Icardi among others already on the roster, PSG is the likely favorite for both Ligue 1 and the Champions League.

Messi totalled 30 goals and nine assists in 35 La Liga matches last season. He previously led Barcelona to 10 league titles and four Champions League trophies while winning the Ballon d’Or six times. The 34-year-old won his first major international trophy this summer, leading Argentina to the Copa America title.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.