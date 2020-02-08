Pep Guardiola says he expects Lionel Messi to finish his career at Barcelona.

The 32-year-old’s future is once again in doubt after a row with Nou Camp sporting director Eric Abidal.

Manchester City would be favourites to land the Argentine superstar if he ever did leave Catalonia.

As well as Guardiola, two former Barca execs in Ferran Soriano and Txiki Begiristain are among the Etihad hierarchy.

However, Pep believes Messi will resolve his issues with his club and see out his playing days where he is.

He said: “He’s playing for Barcelona and he will stay there, that’s my wish.

“I’m not going to talk about players for other clubs. I think he will finish his career there, that’s my wish.”

City’s board hold the belief that Barca will do everything possible to keep the club’s greatest ever player where he is.