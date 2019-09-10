Barcelona star, Lionel Messi has been unveiled as the highest rated player on this year’s latest installment of FIFA.

The 32-year-old Argentine was awarded with a 94 rating and pipped rival Cristiano Ronaldo to the top spot.

There were also places in the top ten for Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah, alongside Real Madrid wideman Eden Hazard and Manchester City’s Kevin de Bruyne.

Messi edged past fierce competition from Ronaldo and PSG enigma Neymar to claim the best rating – with the talented trio leading the way at the top of the rankings.

Hazard, fresh off the back of his big money switch to Spain this summer, has been awarded a 91 rating.

De Bruyne, despite his injury woes at the Premier League champions last season, was also revealed to hold the same rating, alongside Atletico Madrid shot stopper Jan Oblak.

Unsurprisingly, Liverpool stalwart van Dijk received a healthy upgrade, moving the Dutch international from an 85 to a 90 rating following his superb campaign at Anfield.

Wing wizard Salah was also revealed as a 90 rated player this year, in what is a two point boost from the current edition of the franchise.

Rounding off the top ten is Real Madrid’s Luka Modric and Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, with both stars receiving 90 ratings.