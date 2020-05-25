Argentine talisman, Lionel Messi has quietly built his fortune while playing for the Blaugrana and is one of the highest earning athletes in the world, according to goal.com

While it’s difficult to get an exact figure of his net worth, plenty of information from what has been reported and compare his earnings to his rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

Messi’s net worth is estimated to be around £309m ($400m) as of 2020. These figures are speculative, though, especially as his business interests tend not to be widely publicised.

Forbes ranked Messi first among athletes on their list of the 100 highest-earning celebrities of 2019, putting his income for the year at $127m (£98m), and fourth overall, making him the best-earning footballer and athlete in the world. He was $18m ahead of Ronaldo and $22m ahead of Neymar, the next athletes on the list.

The Barcelona forward’s latest salary package will certainly keep him among the richest active sportsmen on the planet over the next few years.

Messi’s latest contract is reportedly worth a net £500,000 ($610k/€565k) a week.

Before signing this deal, Messi was estimated to be on around £336,000 ($410k/€397k) a week.

Ironically, Messi has Neymar to thank for his new and improved terms. His departure to Paris Saint-Germain not only brought Barca a massive windfall but also took his wages off the books.

Before that – when club president Josep Maria Bartomeu was insisting a deal had been agreed despite the fact that it had not been signed – Barca had admitted that Messi’s new salary would take their wage spending above what is generally recommended by UEFA.