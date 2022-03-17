Lionel Messi’s wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, had a front row seat to watch her husband get booed by his own fans during PSG’s clash against Bordeaux.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner found himself on the receiving end in recent days following PSG’s dramatic exit from the Champions League in the Round of 16.

The Argentine was unable to help the French giants from crashing out of the European tournament as they took on Real Madrid in the knockout phase of the competition.

The Argentine captain was booed as never before in his career, even in the rare bad times with Argentina, and whistled at every touch of the ball.

Cameras spotted Antonella’s reaction, and it looked like she even shed a tear.

Apparently, PSG fans were unsatisfied with Messi’s performance during their Champions League defeat to Real Madrid last week

Messi has been heavily criticized for nonchalance since joining PSG last August.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has only registered 2 goals in 18 Ligue 1 games this season.

