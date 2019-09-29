Controversial Big Brother Naija housemate, Tacha was disqualified from the reality show on Friday evening due to an act of physical violence during a fight with another housemate, Mercy earlier in the day.

The cantankerous 23-year-old had been involved in a clash with almost all the housemates including Frood, Diane, Seyi, Omashola and Thelma with whom she had a spat over fish served barely two days after they arrived in the House.

The fight came barely two weeks after Big Brother forgave house infringements and lifted the strikes.

Their disagreement started when the HOH Seyi called everyone to come together at the lounge to unveil the task for the day from Biggie’s scroll.

Tacha picking on Mercy, who had gone to have her bath, and came out late for the reading, ranted: “You are a moron, remain there and don’t come out, clout chaser, old woman, you keep using your body to get everything you want. You have been using Ike to get what you want. You can’t stand eviction that is why you need Ike to help you.”

Mercy had matched her insult word for word: “You are very stupid, you Instagram beggar. Go and treat your body odour before you talk to me, you stink. At least, I have a boyfriend (Ike) to get me what I want. What have your boyfriend done for you?”

The spat turned violent as Tacha pushed Mercy and also dragged her weave twice.