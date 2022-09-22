From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has reported that over 4.96 million electricity customers were metered in Q2 2022 while more than 4.79 million were metered in Q1 2022, indicating a 3.53 per cent increase on a quarter-on-quarter basis.

On a year-on-year basis, according to the report, there was growth rate of 10.71 per cent and 9.54 per cent in Q1 and Q2 2022, respectively, when compared to 4.33 million recorded in Q1 2021 and 4.53 million in Q2 2021.

Similarly, estimated customers stood at 5.84 million in Q1 2022 and 5.85 million in Q2 2022, showing an increase of 0.14 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter basis. On a year-on-year basis, estimated customers declined by 9.45 per cent in Q1 2022, and 10.45 per cent in Q2 2022 when compared to 6.45 million in Q1 2021 and 6.53 million in Q2 2021.

Electricity supply in Q1 2022 stood at 5,956 (Gwh) and 5,227 (Gwh) in Q2 2022, showing a decline of 12.23 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter basis, Nevertheless, on a year-on-year basis, electricity supply declined compared to 6,172.19 (Gwh) and 5,882.57 (Gwh) reported in Q1 2021 and Q2 2021 respectively. Revenue generation by the DisCos stood at 204.74 billion in Q1 2022 and 188.41 billion in Q2 2022. This shows a fall on a quarter-on-quarter basis by 7.97 per cent. On a year-on-year basis, revenue collected rose by 11.42 per cent and 1.71 per cent respectively from 183.74 billion Q1 2021 and 185.24 billion in Q2 2021.

Meanwhile, the total customer number in Q1 2022 stood at 10.63 million and 10.81 million in Q2 2022, showing a rise of 1.67 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter basis. On a year-on-year basis, customer number in Q1 2022 declined by 1.36 per cent from Q1 2021 (10.78 million), and also fell in Q2 2022 by 2.27 per cent from Q2 2021 (11.06million).