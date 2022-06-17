Archbishop of Lagos, Methodist Church Nigeria, Isaac Ayo-Olawuyi, has decried the poverty and insecurity in the country, calling on the political class to shun all forms of self interest and other primordial considerations.

The cleric, while briefing newsmen on activities lined up for the diamond anniversary celebration of the Diocese of Lagos, Methodist Church, Nigeria at the Wesley Chapel, Ajah, Lagos, urged the political class to shun do-or-die politics, noting that no position is worth anybody’s blood and expressed optimism that God would intervene in the current situation in Nigeria.

Public Relations Officer of the church, Aramide Noibi, in a statement, said Ayo-Olawuyi commended Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on his giant strides in infrastructure development and security of the state.

He said the governor would do more if given the opportunity and commended him on his proactive step in restricting movement of Okada within the Lagos metropolis, which he said has averted tension which could obstruct existing peace in the state.

He called on enforcement agencies to carry out the governor’s directive on the ban fully, ‘as safety of one is safety of all’.

On the activities marking the diamond anniversary of the church with the themed: “Prepare for the second coming of the Lord,” the archbishop said the church plans to plant 60 new churches and win 60,000 souls in the next 10 years. He noted that while the church may have started from humble beginnings, it is amazing, therefore, to witness how it has brought together such a large faith community over the years.

He recall that the church which came to Nigeria on September 24, 1842 through Badagry by the instrumentality of a missionary, Thomas Birch Freeman, has grown over the years with a diocese in Badagry then, to nine dioceses presently.

Also, Lay President of the church, Olugbolahan Olayomi, said other activities lined up for the anniversary included a book launch at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, Victoria Island Lagos on Wednesday, June 8, a choral festival on June 11, at the Wesley Chapel, Lekki/Epe Expressway as well as a youth fanfare holding on the July 30, at the Methodist Church, Igbogila, Ipaja, Lagos at 10:00 a.m.

He further disclosed a merit award ceremony would hold at the Olorunda Methodist Church Circuit, Aguda, Surulere, Lagos, while a thanksgiving service to round off all activities will hold at the Wesley Cathedral Olowogbowo, off Apongbon Street, Lagos.

