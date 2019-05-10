Sunday Ani

The Methodist Bishop of Onitsha Diocese, Dr. Livinus Onuagha, has bemoaned the current way and manner politics is played in Nigeria, describing it as a crooked terrain with immense complexities.

Alluding to the country’s political terrain as “the more you look, the less you see,” chess game, he said: ​“Nigerian politics is crooked; and full of crooked players. You can clearly win election before everybody in your polling booth, but, you would surprisingly become the loser in the same polling booth at the end of the day. It is that crooked; the more you look, the less you see kind of game.”

​​Bishop Onuagha stated this at Awgu, during the burial service of Mrs. Catherine Chibiko Ozoemena, mother of the governorship candidate of the United Democratic Party (UDP), Pastor Donatus Obi Ozoemena, in Enugu State, during the just-concluded general election.

​He said he felt disturbed when he learnt of Pastor Ozoemena’s entrance into politics, adding that all efforts to dissuade him on grounds that it was not his familiar turf, proved abortive. ​​He urged relevant stakeholders to refine the nation’s political sector to make it a transparent level-playing field, where the game is played strictly by the rules.

​​He extolled the virtues of the late Ozoemena, describing her as a woman who left indelible marks as a good mother, and lover of God and man.