Bishop Sunday Ndukwo Onuoha of the Methodist Church of Nigeria has applauded the federal government for starting the national data capturing of persons with disabilities in the country.

Bishop Onuoha made the commendation in a press release he personally signed and made available to the press in Umuahia.

He said such initiative to relief persons with disabilities in the face of the hardship brought about by the COVI-19 pandemic was commendable and will give the persons with disabilities a sense of belonging.

Bishop Onuoha’s reaction was against the backdrop of last week’s disclosure by the Executive Secretary, National Commission for Persons with Disability (NCPWD), James Lalu that the commission had commenced the process of data gathering for the 31million Nigerians living with disabilities.

Bishop Onuoha noted that persons with disabilities deserve equal rights with every other citizen of Nigeria and called on the federal government to stand on the current move to provide and implement policies of inclusive education, accommodating skills acquisition, empowerment, soft loans and other benefits that democracy can provide.

He solicited an increase in the quota allocated to Abia and the Southeast in general, and encouraged Abia State government to support the exercise to ensure that the state was not left behind in the ongoing exercise.