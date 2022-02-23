From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A bishop of Methodist Church, Nigeria and the President of Vision Africa Radio station, Bishop Sunday Ndukwo Onuoha, has reiterated the call for the release of Miss Leah Shaibu from captivity.

The bishop called for identification and prosecution of those responsible for the importation of adulterated fuel into Nigeria which he regretted, had caused great damage to the Nigerian economy.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

Bishop Onuoha made the calls at Michael Okpara Auditorium, Umuahia, during a security sensitisation and orientation campaign, organised by the National Orientation Agency, Abia State and the state Ministry of Information, aimed at ending insecurity in Nigeria.

He expressed dismay that the young female student, Leah, who was abducted by bandits about four years ago, was still being held for maintaining her religious faith.

The Methodist bishop identified peace as the only vehicle to drive the progress of a nation and urged Nigerians to eschew the spirit of tribalism, religious bigotry, selfishness and other social vices.

Onuoha, who called for immediate resolution of the ongoing ASUU one-month warning strike, warned that the nation’s educational and youth systems may suffer more damages if the industrial action was allowed to linger.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

He equally urged President Mohamadu Buhari to sign the reworked electoral bill into law, reminding the President that the electoral bill was in the interest of a majority of Nigerians.

He repeated his calls for the abolishing of State of Origin requirements in the Nigerian system as it has continued to promote strong discord among the Nigerian youths and also destroyed the orientation of nationhood.

He used the occasion to draw attention to the high level of insecurity on Enugu-Okigwe road and Okigwe-Ihube-Uturu- Isukwuato axis of Abia State, adding: ‘How can we talk about food security when families can longer farm in peace? Our women and children no longer feel peace in their own farmlands.’

Abia State Coordinator of the National Orientation Agency Dr Ngozi Okechukwu had earlier challenged religious bodies, communities and families to end the unhealthy culture of recognising people of questionable characters.

She explained that her office in Abia was saddled with the duties of national orientation which informed the selection of Abia State Speaker, Hon Chinedum Orji and other notable Nigerians as facilitators for security sensitisation and orientation campaigns.

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, who was represented at the occasion by the Secretary to Abia State Government, Barr Chris Ezem, praised the efforts of NOA in the security of the nation and identified the agency as a key partner with his administration