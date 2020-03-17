Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Dr. Sunday Ndukwo Onuoha, Bishop of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, has launched an anti-sexual abuse and child trafficking campaign in secondary schools in Abia State through a programme tagged “Protect the children campaign.”

Dr. Onuoha, who made this known during the 10th Vision Africa Radio (VAR) schools debate competition in Umuahia said the campaign was aimed at educating school children on how to ward off and protect themselves against sexual predators.

He said the plan was to move round schools in Abia through Vision Africa and to create awareness issues of sexual abuses and to help raise, nurture and direct aright the focus of children to enable them become the good leaders of tomorrow.

He said the VAR schools debate was conceptualised with the aim of helping students develop critical thinking skills and to sharpen their proficiency in English Language.

He said beyond its entertainment value, it was the thinking of the organisers of the competition that students who participate in the debate hone their skills and increase their self-confidence.

Chairman on the occasion, Chief Paul Apugo, said he had no doubt that the programme had helped in sharpening the mental alertness and intellectual capacity of students who participated in the debate.

He lauded Bishop Onuoha for organising the educational programme and urged him not to relent.