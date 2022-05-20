From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The President of Bishop Africa Radio and Bishop of Methodist Church Nigeria and President of Vision Africa, Sunday Ndukwo Onuoha has declared for the governorship of Abia State in 2023 on the platform of African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Making the declaration at the State headquarters of ADC, Bishop Onuoha lined up what he described as 11 points manifesto aimed at repositioning Abia State and to place the state above its current state of affairs.

Onuoha said he decided to run on the platform of ADC because their agenda was in tandem with his aspiration.

The Bishop revealed that his entrance into the race stemmed from sustained pressures and appeals from student bodies, market women, notable stakeholders and others who called on him to lead the State.

He added that the need to introduce a new and participatory style of governance informed his decision to listen to the numerous calls for the job.

He listed quality education, functional health system, youth employment, digital economy, trade and investment as part of his manifesto even as he unveiled security, modern agriculture, faith community as his plans for Abia State.

Onuoha who expressed confidence of winning the guber contest in 2023, promised to return Aba to her vibrant economic potentials when elected Governor, adding that qualified contractors would be engaged to construct quality roads and drainages in the Enyimba city while the face of Aba woukd be cleaned of dirt.

He said the masses of Abia form his largest base of supporters, declaring that he is the best material for the job, judging by his experience in public administration and closeness to the grassroots.

He assured that the modern agricultural and community-based policies would help in creation of employment as well as checkmate needless rural-urban migration.

“A son of God has come to reposition God’s own State.”

On the issue of Nnamdi Kanu’s continued detention, Bishop Onuoha reiterated his call for a political solution.