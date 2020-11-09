Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A bishop of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, Dr Sunday Ndukwo Onuoha, has tasked governments across the country on the need to fashion out programmes that would aim at youth’s development.

Dr Onuoha who is also the President, Vision Africa International and the Co-Chair, Interfaith Dialogue Forum for Peace, gave the task in Umuahia, Abia State during a competition programme Vision Africa Radio organised for youths in the state.

Towards this end, he solicited for governments at all levels to commit 30 per cent of their budget to the advancement and better placement of the youth as a panacea for fostering national development.

He said the theme of the year 2020 Reality Show, “Heal Our Land”, was borne out of the various crisis bedevilling the nation, adding that this year’s edition preaches the healing of the land.

Bishop Onuoha thanked the organisers of the programme for their dedication in making sure that the 300 contestants were reduced to 10 finalists just as he thanked the Chancellor, Gregory University,

Uturu, Prof Gregory Ibe and others for making the edition a success.

Prof. Ibe who was chairman on the occasion harped on the need for the society to empower the youth as future leaders.

Represented by the Vice-Chancellor of the Institution, Professor Augustine Uwakwe, Ibe commended Bishop Onuoha for giving the youth a progressive platform to propel their talents.

He announced that GUU would offer a scholarship to the overall winner of the competition in addition to a N500,000 cash prize and the runner up gets N300,000, while a cash prize of N250, 000 will go to the 3rd position.

The winner, Miss Ufomba Justina thanked organizers of the competition for coming up with a programme that was meant to showcase the talents in the youths.

She urged every youth to harness the talent which God has deposited in him or her for the good of society.

Apart from the cash prize from GUU, Vision Africa Radio equally doled out N500,000 to the winner of the competition.