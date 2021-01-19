From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Methodist Bishop and co-chair of the Interfaith Dialogue Forum for Peace (IDFP), Dr. Sunday Onuoha, has tasked religious leaders on the need to embrace peace for the survival of the country.T

The cleric equally advised followers of the two major religious bodies in the Nigeria, Christians and Muslims, not to allow selfish people to take advantage of their religious leanings to cause crisis in the society.

Bishop Onuoha, who spoke at the inauguration of the Interfaith Dialogue team in Umuahia, Abia State decried the level of disunity and hatred in Nigeria, stated that if the country could surmount the challenge posed by the ‘state of origin’ syndrome, Nigeria would cease to be divided along religious and ethnic lines.

“In Nigeria, we have decided that we shall no longer allow people of selfish interest to take advantage of our vulnerable followers. We must do something, this is why we have engaged faith leaders, both Christians and Muslims, government and interested groups, to come together and work as a team to salvage our nation from selfish people who are bent in bringing crisis to our land.”