From Chuks Onuoha, Aba

Prelate of Methodist Church of Nigeria, Dr Samuel Kanu Uche has said that political awareness and good public relations are a must for anyone seeking to be ordained a bishop of the church.

He explained that most Methodist bishops have exhibited timidity in their dealings with state governors and highly placed government officials.

According to them, some bishops forget that their office is forever, while that of a governor spans for a maximum of eight years.

He advised bishops not to see themselves as small in the eyes of the government.

The prelate spoke at the 65th year anniversary of the Methodist Theological Institute Umuahia, where he urged bishops to be politically conscious and experts in protocol to enable them receive responses from Government Houses, particularly when they send invitations to governors.

“Most of our bishops do not do their works very well because, having been a bishop in the field, and an archbishop before becoming a prelate, whenever I was given any letter by the prelate then or secretary of the conference to deliver to government houses, I follow them up personally. Our bishops should not feel timid to go to the governors,” he said.

The anniversary was also used to honour the Abia State governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, with a grand outstanding leadership award in recognition of his initiatives in security matters and creation of enabling environment for business activities in the state.

