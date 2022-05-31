By Ngozi Nwoke

It was pomp and ceremony as the Methodist Church of Nigeria marked 180 years of autonomy and 90 years of its national women’s fellowship.

The anniversary, which held at the weekend in Hoares’ Memorial Methodist Cathedral, Yaba, Lagos, also witnessed the launch of a book titled “Book of Events,” authored by the wife of the Prelate. It also featured an award ceremony and a thanksgiving service. The hall was beautifully decorated, while the congregation was decked in resplendent attire.

Recounting the missionary journey of the Church, Prelateof the Methodist Church Nigeria, Samuel Chukwuemeka Uche, disclosed that it has not been an easy journey but the grace of God has been sufficient to see the Church through.

According to him, the church, which stands out as one of the positive legacies of colonialism in the country in particular and the continent of Africa in general, has over time contributed not only to the growth of Christianity in the country, but has also made profound imprints in the health, education and allied sectors of the society.

He said: “We give God all the glory who has spared our lives and granted us the opportunity to answer the great call to serve in his vineyard, irrespective of the challenges in our land. This anniversary marks the grand finale and retirement of my administration as the Prelate of the Methodist Church Nigeria. The experiences, challenges, successes and achievements are so enormous. These could only be possible by the grace of God.

“The leadership in the local churches, circuits, diocese, archdiocese and inter-archdiocese, have made a formidable fellowship to reckon with. Your support to and cooperation with my administration, have remained increasingly unfathomable for which I and my family are immensely grateful. Thank you for partnering with me and for allowing God use you to make our tenure a gloriously memorable one.

“It is a thing of joy that we are all alive to witness the great jubilation of our Church. The celebration of the women’s fellowship at 90 falls within the same time that the church is celebrating 180 years as the premier Church in Nigeria. Since the inception of my administration, God has been faithful and graciuos to us.

“Our success story can never be complete without mentioning the dexterity, passion, commitment, understanding, encouragement, steadfastness and love that we received from our various executives, lieutenants, co-labourers, archbishops and bishops wives. My family and I will forever remain grateful to you all.”

Commending the leadership of the church, wife of the Lagos State Governor, Mrs Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, who was recognized with a platinum areward for her remarkable impacts in the state, urged women to unite and contribute positively to the church and society.

“I congratulate the National Women’s Fellowship of the Methodist Church Nigeria on their anniversary occasion. The fact is that as women, we are resourceful, we are dependable, we are available, we are sustainable, we can network, we are mothers that give birth to nations, we are mothers that influence our children, we are mothers that influence fathers at home and so, there are so many potentials inside of us. We have to wake up to our innate abilities as women.

“We have realized that the sky is no longer the limit; every woman here is an ambassador in her home, in her community and so from everything that we have learned, we will not only learn and keep but we have to use it to positively influence the society.

“As mothers in the land, we must come together to continuously seek the face of God and pray for peace and security in Nigeria. Any situation in God’s control can never get out of control. We have the assurance and firmly trust that our God will restore peace and tranquility into the nooks and crannies of this country, and it is for this reason that we have gathered here today to pray.

“The country at the moment is going through difficult times, judging by the increase in cases of kidnappings, banditry, domestic and sexual violence, among other social ills. In the absence of peace, there can be no development. We are truly and genuinely interested in the progress of this country. When women pray, speedy answers are granted from above, and this is why I am confident that, when we lift our voices to God, He will hear us and deal decisively with those troubling the peace of this country,” she said.

President of the National Women’s Fellowship, Methodist Church Nigeria and wife of the Prelate, Mrs Nneoma Florence Uche, said: “I deeply congratulate everyone of us for being alive till this day. I am delighted and grateful to God and everyone who made this historic event a success. So much water has passed under the bridge within the past two years especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. So many lives were lost, many businesses collapsed, but God spared our lives. I remember in nostalgia that when I came on board nine years ago, I shared my mission and vision, and, by God’s grace, we are rounding off and counting on how far God has led us.

“As we mark the retirement of our leadership, I will not fail to mention few achievements we made which is the establishment of a spiritual outfit and an online intercessory prayer that brings us close to God. We established four zonal projects which have never been in existence. The women’s fellowship has been reaching out and giving scholarships to some indigent students. We shall also embark on a massive youth empowerment scheme. So many other projects that God has helped us achieve within the past nine years are too numerous to mention.

“I urge all women to diligently serve God and do whatever He wants them to do in their full capacity and passion. God bless you all.”

One of award recipients, Mrs Chinwendu Irene Odi, expressed delight and gratitude to the church for the recognition. She said: “I am grateful to God for this honour and privilege to be among the awardees. This shows that the church takes record of our service to God. It also encourages me to remain steadfast and diligent in my service to God and humanity.”

Odi said the award was a challenge for her to do more good in the vineyard and society at large.

