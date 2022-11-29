As part of activities to mark its 180 years of existence in Nigeria, the Methodist Church has conferred the Knight of John Wesley on 180 members of the church.

The conferment held at the Freeman Memorial Cathedral, Badagry, according to the Prelate, Methodist Church of Nigeria, Chukwuemeka Uche Kalu, was in recognition of their contributions to the church and service to humanity.

He commended the awardees, including Registrar, Chartered Institute of Bankers, Oluseye David Awojobi; Aramide Olutola Noibi and Olusegun Ayoola, for their outstanding and distinguished contributions which earned them the honour and charged them not to relent, but to put more efforts in serving God and humanity because to whom much is given, much is expected.

Addressing newsmen, Kalu said the brought enlightenment into the country even as he described the award as a milestone and urged the awardees to live a holy life. He maintained that evangelism would continue until every Nigerian is converted to Christianity.

On the 2023 elections, he urged Nigerians to get their permanent voter cards and vote according to their conscience, stressing that he and members of his family would vote for any candidate of their choice, even as he promised to educate his church members on who to vote for.

He equally urged Nigerians, including media professionals not to allow themselves to be influenced by money or corruption. He further disclosed plans were underway by the church in conjunction with the Anglican Communion to make Badagry a place for Christian pilgrimage.

He admitted his tenure which would expire in November, when he would clock 70 years of age, was tough and also very challenging but expressed gratitude to God for sustaining him all through the period. For the Archbishop, Isaac Ayobami Olawuyi, the awardees were rewarded for their commitment to the church as well as their selfless service to ensure the growth and expansion of the kingdom of God. He urged the recipients to continue living exemplary lives.

He lamented the proliferation of churches which ordinarily should be a blessing has turned into a curse because many fake pastors whose concern is how to attend to their stomach and not evangelism now abound.

He advised Christians to defend their faith, the church and themselves against any form of attack, saying there was nothing bad in self defence from attackers.

He also advised church members interested in partisan politics to follow due process by bringing their intention known to the church authority for clarification and approval.