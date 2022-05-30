The Prelate of Methodist Church Nigeria, His Eminence Samuel Kanu, was yesterday, kidnapped along the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway, in Umunneochi Local Government Area of Abia.
He was kidnapped by gunmen alongside Rt. Rev. Dennis Mark, the Methodist Bishop of Owerri and the Prelate’s Chaplain.
NAN sources said the clergymen were kidnapped in the afternoon while they were on their way from a programme in the council area.
The Police Public Relations Officer in Abia, SP Geoffrey Ogbonna, confirmed the incident.
Leave a Reply