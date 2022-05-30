The Prelate of Methodist Church Nigeria, His Eminence Samuel Kanu, was yesterday, kidnapped along the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway, in Umunneochi Local Government Area of Abia.

He was kidnapped by gunmen alongside Rt. Rev. Dennis Mark, the Methodist Bishop of Owerri and the Prelate’s Chaplain.

NAN sources said the clergymen were kidnapped in the afternoon while they were on their way from a programme in the council area.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The Police Public Relations Officer in Abia, SP Geoffrey Ogbonna, confirmed the incident.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .