Magnus Eze, Enugu

The Methodist Church Nigeria, Agbani Diocese of Enugu State, yesterday, protested the demolition of its properties including Manse worth over N300 million at Ugbawka community in Nkanu East Local Government Area of the state by some villagers.

The church also alleged that the perpetrators threatened the life of its Minister there, and therefore, called on the government to protect God’s servants from any harm from the villagers who felt that they could fight God because they have money and connection in government.

Led by the Bishop, Rt. Rev, Dr. Udo Nmeregini, the protesters were mainly priests from all the parishes in Agbani Methodist Diocese, with some church members.

Addressing journalists shortly after the protests, Bishop Nmeregini, regretted how people could wake up one morning, went and bulldozed the church Manse even when the Minister of God was inside the house, and destroyed cash crops belonging to the church worth millions of Naira.

Nmeregini explained that the land was given to the church by the community decades ago by the forefathers of the community, adding that the church did not acquire it by force.

He wondered why some young men of Isigwe Ugbawka community could take such a dangerous mission to fight God and His messengers.

“We have documents in respect of this Land. It is a communal land they gave to us and other early churches; and it was not only Methodist alone.

“How come now you want to twist our hand and take it away from us. It is not acceptable.

“That is why we are here to say this is God’s property. We are only caretakers, even as the bishop, I am not the owner of the land. It belongs to the Methodist Church. I am here as a pastor, my job is itinerary, today I am here, tomorrow I will go and the land remains the property of Methodist Church Nigeria.

“We are saying that the land belongs to the church and Isigwe Ugbawka people are the custodians of the land. The priest here is an indigene of this land,” he said.

He, then, begged those sponsoring the attack against the church to eschew bitterness and embrace peace in their own interest and that of their unborn children, warning that nobody has fought God and won.