Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

Prelate of Methodist Church of Nigeria, His Eminence Samuel Uche, has lamented the alleged marginalisation of Igbo people by the Federal Government.

He said that he feels sad that despite the priceless and immeasurable contribution of the people to the country, the government, especially as presently constituted, have continued to marginalise South-Easterners.

He spoke, yesterday, at Exco Chambers, Government House, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, when he paid a courtesy call on Governor David Umahi, who was represented by his deputy, Dr Kelechi Igwe.

The Prelate said it was unfair that the Federal Government had systematically removed the Igbo from the scheme of things despite being one of the tripods on which the country stands.

“If you are conversant with the media, I have been talking against government for marginalising us. There are Igbo people who are helping this government.

“So, they should not stigmatise us. If they want Nigeria to progress, the Igbo man must be brought to the centre of government; we should not be marginalised.

“We produced one of the best brains and actually who championed the independence of this country.

“How can we get independence and then they will dump us? It is unfair.

“So, they should bring us to the centre of the administration of this government and they should consider us in the scheme of things. And I am not happy that they have not appointed any of us as service chief; be it police, immigration, or any of them.

“The Federal Government should recognise the Igbo man if they want this country to have peace and progress because we are known for progress. We should be brought to the limelight,” he lamented.

He, however, advised the government to pay attention to the education of the young people and also create employment opportunities as, according to him, it would help to reduce crime in the society.