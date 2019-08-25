David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

AS part of his visitation to Methodist Churches in the South East zone and some Igbo leaders, Prelate of the Church, Dr Samuel Uche, at the weekend paid a courtesy call to the traditional ruler of Nnewi, Anambra State, His Royal Highness, Igwe Kenneth Orizu III, anointed the monarch and addressed national issues.

The Prelate described Igwe, who was crowned monarch in 1963, as one of the upright traditional rulers who had been very firm in defending the course of the Igbo and Nigeria as a whole.

He said the Church would not relent in praying for the Igwe for long life, wisdom and more years on his throne.

The Prelate noted that Nnewi was blessed with captains of industries which had given it the Japan of Africa accolade and the home of Biafra war Lord, late Chief Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu. He later gave a copy of the Holy Bible to the monarch and anointed him.

The cleric flayed Nigerian leaders for failing the masses, lamenting that over 70 of the population were living below poverty level.

“We want a United Nigeria where there is equity, justice, egalitarianism, rule of law and care for the masses. We feel ashamed when we hear that seventy percent of our people live below poverty level. Those of us who go for international meetings, sometimes, are unable to raise our heads when we hear the way our country is being rated,” he lamented.