Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Prelate of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, His Eminence, Dr Samuel Chukwuemeka Uche, has condemned the recent abduction and trafficking of nine children from Kano State by criminals.

Speaking to reporters in Kano during his tour of state at the weekend, the Prelate emphasised that contrary to some interpretations, the action of the human traffickers was not a representation of Christianity or Christians in Nigeria.

He declared that CAN and the Christian community in Nigeria has nothing to do with the abduction of the children, adding that “CAN cannot engage in anything that is dubious, absurd, inhuman. Nothing that is bad can be seen in us. We don’t support anything bad.

He reminded critics that there are criminals among all religious groups in the world, adding that “anybody that is a criminal should face the weight of the law.”

The Prelate said that Christians are in firm support of President Muhammadu Buhari’s anti-corruption campaign, explaining that the Christian community is opposed to corruption because of the grave consequences on present and future generations of Nigerians.

“We want every Nigerian to work for the growth of this country as a viable nation where there is no cheating and quarreling,” the cleric stated.

He explained that he was in the area to familiarise himself with the activities of the Church as well as to encourage its members to continue to live in peace with their host community and with their immediate neighbours.