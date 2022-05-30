From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has raised the alarm over increasing interest of kidnappers and other non state actors in attack on clerics engaged in their pastoral duty across the country.

CAN disclosed that no fewer than 10 clerics have been kidnapped this year alone and, unfortunately, none of the abductees was rescued by the security agencies, and in two instances, the victims were killed by their captors.

It, however, demanded immediate release of the Prelate of the Methodist Church Nigeria, His Eminence, Samuel Chukwuemeka Kanu Uche and two others kidnapped on Sunday.

The Prelate was reportedly abducted on Sunday in Umunneochi Local Government Area of Abia State along with Rt. Rev. Dennis Mark, the Methodist Bishop of Owerri and the Prelate’s Chaplain by unknown gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen.

CAN President, Dr. Samson Ayokunle Olasupo, in a statement by his media aide, Pastor Bayo Oladeji, on Monday, condemned inhumane action against the Methodist Prelate and called on President Muhammadu Buhari to give an express order to the security agencies to free the abductees immediately and also put an end to incessant abduction of clerics and other innocent Nigerians forthwith.

He said: “If a great Servant of God of Uche’s calibre could be kidnapped like a three-year old baby on a major road without any resistance from the Police, it speaks volume of what our security architecture has become.

“This is no more a country one can be proud of, because no ‘reasonable’ government can continue to leave the citizens in a terrible state of insecurity as we are, presently. This situation is not good for our nation at all.”

He, again, called on President Muhammadu Buhari, to do all within his powers to ensure that servants of God are released as soon as possible and unhurt.

“This administration must redeem its image of widespread insecurity by bringing sanity to this situation before leaving office,” he added.