(Independent)

Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 23 years in a New York state prison after his conviction on two felony sex crimes.

The sentencing is the culmination of a two-year fall from grace for the once-influential Hollywood producer, after his sexual abuse of women was revealed.

All six of the women that testified against Weinstein sat together in the front row of the courtroom. There are at least 13 more who have accused Weinstein of rape or sexual assault.

The former movie mogul was convicted on 24 February of sexual assault and third-degree rape, but he was acquitted on more serious counts of predatory sexual assault and first-degree rape.