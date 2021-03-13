A golden fish has no hidden place. That is a popular phrase used to distinguish an exceptional talent of an individual. That, perhaps, was at play when the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) Youth Council were able to identify the yeoman’s job of fast rising real estate investor Adekunle Abdul in the area of massive youth empowerment and human capital development. With over 200 direct and indirect employees of an average age of 25 years under his watch, Abdul, who sits atop Metro & Castle Homes, was indeed a worthy young professional deserving of the West Africa Youth Council’s ‘Nelson Mandela Leadership Award of Excellence and Integrity’ honour as well as decorated as an Ambassador to the Youth organisation.

On Tuesday March 9, the council led by its President, Williams Emmanuel from Ghana, and Eto Francisca from Ivory Coast among others, visited the Lagos headquarters of Metro & Castle Homes to present Abdul with the plaque and certificate. According to Williams, the youth council had been watching the trail-blazing style Abdul has adopted in giving youths opportunities to work and express their expertise in the real estate sector of the Nigerian economy. That was why they deemed it fit to encourage him as an apostle of change, philanthropist and lover of youth. With the awards, Abdul, a Construction Management degree holder from the Community College of Baltimore County in Maryland, USA, with focus on Cost Control, joined the roaster of African leaders like Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, John Mahama and Ellen Johnson Sirleaf among others honoured by the ECOWAS Youth Council for their effort at encouraging youth involvement in the continent’s growth.

Before moving into real estate, Abdul, for 13 years, worked in the downstream sector of the oil and gas industry as the CEO of Integrated Metroplex Energies. He remains a visionary operations executive that has spearheaded all stages of real estate development with a portfolio of over 15 projects with over 80 units of commercial and residential real estate in the past and current operations. Abdul, who hails from Ijebu-Ode in Ogun State, is committed to cost-effective management of resources and quality performance.