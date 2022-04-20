After their inability to pick one of Africa’s ticket to play at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, President of the Authentic Nigeria Football and Allied Sports Supporters Club (ANFASSC), Prince Abayomi Ogunjimi believes the Super Eagles need to get it right in the forthcoming friendlies against Mexico and Ecuador.

Since losing the ticket to Ghana after a 1-1 draw at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja, the friendly against Mexico will be the team’s first outing.

The three time African Champions will face the El Tri of Mexico in an international friendly on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at the AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas.

Another friendly against Ecuador is also scheduled for June 2nd in New Jersey, United States of America.

The ANFASSC President noted that it’s still very difficult to come to terms with the fact that Nigeria will not be at the World Cup.

He said “It’s still shocking, it’s like a dream, I never believed we would find ourselves in this situation, but then it’s football and we have to continue from where we stopped”.