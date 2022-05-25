By Emma Jemegah

A contingent of Super Eagles players comprising the eight home-based players, the coaches and the backroom staff left Nigeria, through Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja in a Turkish Airliner last night.

The team travelled six hours and arrived in the Turkish capital this morning where they are expected to shake off jet lag for a few hours before connecting Dallas, United States of America later today.

It was however not confirmed if the duo of Bello Babatunde and Sani Faisal, both of Akwa United and Katsina United respectively, made the trip as they were yet to be granted visa as of Monday evening.

Meanwhile, three new players have been called up in place of Emmanuel Dennis, goalkeeper Maduka Okoye and Almeria star, Umar Sadiq who have been excused from the friendly matches.

So far, Innocent Bonke, Terem Moffi and goalkeeper Adeleye Adebayo have been drafted to replace the trio.

The Super Eagles will play Mexico on Saturday at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, United States of America.