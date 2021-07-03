Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr is expected to be in the dugout when the home-based Super Eagles take on Mexico’s national team on Sunday morning.

The three-time African Champions take on the Gold Cup champions in an international friendly at the Los Angeles Coliseum on July 4.

However, players from the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) will present Nigeria in the game on Sunday as the foreign professionals and regulars won’t be available.

Rohr was at the team’s training camp in Abuja before they left for the United States, but the former Bordeaux coach revealed Austin Eguavoen and Paul Aigbogun and not him would be in charge of the team when they file out on Sunday morning.

But in a dramatic turn of events, the German tactician has now linked up with the team in the United States and will have a training session with the team later today.

The reason behind the sudden change is unclear, but it may have to do with Eguavoen’s unavailability. As stated earlier, the former Super Eagles defender was expected to be in charge, but he could not travel with the team after he was denied a visa.

The home-based team arrived at their base in the United States yesterday, and it was confirmed that Rohr joined the squad following their arrival.

Meanwhile, Montreal Striker Ibrahim Sunusi has been called up to the squad. The 18-year-old is expected to join the team today along with Tottenham Hotspur U-23 goalkeeper Joshua Olayemi, who is a replacement for the injured Ikechukwu Ezenwa.

