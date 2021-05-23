From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Fulani socio-cultural mouthpiece, Meyitti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Kaduna State chapter has tackled the Southern Kaduna People’s Union (SOKAPU) over constant press statements that are considered injurious to peace in the area.

In a statement to newsmen, Chairman, Kaduna MACBAN, Alhaji Haruna Usman Tuggga said to ensure peace and progress in the zone, SOKAPU should carry everybody along in the scheme of affairs irrespective of tribe and religion.

“SOKAPU as a group still living and thinking behind civilization, the southern Kaduna tribesmen have not come to terms with the contemporary fact that the era of violence and brutality as solutions to solving problems have since been phased out to be replaced by advanced discussions, dialogues and shifting grounds in order to accommodate other tribal groups with opposing views.In terms of benefiting, the southern Kaduna tribesmen have benefited more than the Fulani in term of appointments at the state and federal level.

“Few examples will suffice; Barrister Francis Koza, a Kataf by tribe was appointed as the Secretary Kaduna State House of Assembly Service Commission after serving as the Company Secretary of Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service when his tenure elapsed. While at the National level, Prof. AK Usman a tribesman of Kataf origin is holding a lucrative National appointment as Executive Chairman Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), yet in their Biblical ingratitude, they never appreciated such laudable appointments of their tribesmen but rather they are always on the media raising a stained banner with the ironical inscription of marginalization.

“As for the issue of Settlements question, there is no gain saying that the Fulani herdsmen have equal rights of indigene and absolute rights of Settlement at where ever place that is legally allowed for human habitation; and that is what they have been doing for more than five centuries without question or sign of crises until some group of people of southern Kaduna who are claiming ownership of lands and demonstrating Xenophobic mentality started raising eyebrows followed by destruction, cattle rustling, genocide; sending the remaining ones into various camps and unknown settlements across various axis empty handed and yet the likes of SOKAPU leaders and those who I believe only attended the school of remembering and not of critical thinking have allowed themselves to be led into rushing to writing press releases in return for crumbs and shameful stipends from failed politicians.

“Honourably, the Miyetti Allah and its members has been stoic, strong and continue to survive in painful silence with remarkable candour, the umbrella body have never attacked the state or security agencies and even the presidency which have all been doing everything within their powers at their disposal. We at the Miyetti Allah have appreciated every effort that has ever been made by the recognized and patriotic security agencies particularly the Operation Safe Haven headed by a professional and patriotic soldier in person of Major General Dominic Onyemulu and other security agencies operating in the area with government at all levels.

“Emphatically, we want to register in strong terms to SOKAPU and their sponsors who are hiding in the dark that the Fulani tribes and clans are here to stay; we are more indigenous, more patriotic, more industrious and much more resilient than them”. The statement said.