From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

A pan-Owerri social socio-cultural association, Mezie Owerri, has lost a former President General of the association, Onyewuchi Njoku, popularly known as “Abba”.

A statement by the President-General, Reginald Akujobi, noted that Onyewuchi died on January 21 after a brief illness. Until his death, Onyewuchi according to the statement was a native of Ihitta- Ogada in Owerri North LGA of Imo State.

Akujobi said that as a former President of the association, he worked assiduously for the birth of the Dozie/Mezie Owerri Council – the umbrella organisation that harmonises the aspirations of both Mezie Owerri and Dozie Owerri.

‘In those roles, Abba distinguished himself as an Owerri indigene with unwavering loyalty to his people and friends. His commitment to issues concerning Ndi Owerri and the progress of our people was unquestionable.

‘He was an apostle of selfless service to the Owerri nation and pursued its interests without compromise.

‘As a time tested professional with an uncanny knack for deep historical insights, Abba Njoku was an embodiment of excellence, integrity and hard work having carved a niche for himself as a consummate banker and entrepreneur,’ Akujobi stated.