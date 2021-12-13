By Chinwendu Obienyi

Despite Nigeria’s efforts at ensuring more adults get financially included, the dream still looks far-fetched as reports have revealed that only 6 per cent of Nigerians use Microfinance Banks (MFBs) as primary place of making deposits

With Nigerian adult population standing at 106 million and mobile phone users at about 81 per cent, it was expected that the country’s National Financial Inclusion Strategy target of 80 per cent by 2020 would have been met by now.

But available statistics indicate that it is currently standing at about 64 per cent.

Moreover, MFBs customer base has continued to stagnate at 6 per cent compared to commercial banks that have between 80-90 per cent.

According to EFInA Access to Financial Services in Nigeria 2020 Survey, less than 30 per cent of adult Nigerians have or use products or services from non-bank formal financial institutions and a third of Nigerians use informal financial services to manage some of their financial needs. The EFInA report further said the number of adults using informal services increased by 5.3 million between 2018 and 2020 and this has led to financial analysts calling for digitalisation and deployment of sustainable products especially in the rural areas which remain heavily untapped.

Speaking during the virtual annual financial inclusion seminar organised by Accion Microfinance Bank in Lagos recently, the Founder, LAPO Microfinance Bank, Dr Godwin Ehigiamusoe, noted that MFBs started out as a result of failure in rural finance and also failure to address financial exclusion properly in rural communities.

Delivering a keynote address themed; The Future of Microfinance banking; Any Existential Threat?, Ehigiamusoe, said even though eligibility criteria was the challenge as at when MFBs started, visibility, sustainability and commercialisation has changed the face of MFBs.

“MFBs are currently termed as “walking dead” and that is because there is continuous mainstreaming into the National financial system, migration of capital, influx of several ad-hocs in the MFB space and changes in the composition of profiles”, He explained.

According to him, in spite of the issues bordering the MFB space, MSMEs will require financial services from the banks while innovation will take centre stage. Listing the survival mechanisms for MFBs in Nigeria, the LAPO MFB founder, stated that MFBs need to digitise and there was a need to deploy innovative and sustainable products in the sector urgently.

