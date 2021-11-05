People far and wide converged at Mountain of Fire Ministries, Grace Arena, Legend House, 105 Aresco Road opposite Olive Event Centre, Ogombo off Abraham Adesanya Road, Ajah, Lekki Lagos to celebrate the life and times of Pastor Ben Anayalenkeya who passed on recently.

The celebration of life started with various gospel hymns and songs rendered by the church choir.

Children of the deceased equally read various Bible passages during the service.

Pastor Tobi in his exhortation titled ‘The Death of The Righteous Man”.

He said so many of us wants to die the death of a righteous man but do not live a righteous life. If you die, what will people remember you for? Is it for good or bad?

Wife of the deceased, Augusta Keene Anyalenkeya said : I had the opportunity and rare privilege of being the wife and partner of the wonderful, loving, kind and Good fearing man. Life could not have been better than that because I was living every woman’s dream.

He was the love of my life. The one who did everything humanly possible to protect me even in thecae of all sorts of misconceptions. He was the one who understood the true meaning of our marriage.

“ His life taught me unconditional love and his death taught me kindness. I am grateful that I had the opportunity to share his dreams, hope, love, friendship and much more, he was a man of the people.

“ You will always be in my heart and the love I have for you will never die. Your last words to me still echoes in my ears and I will always remember them until we meet again. Our children and I will always remember and pray for you. May God grant you eternal rest.

First son, Kingson, added my dad was my hero. He wass the most courageous and resourceful man. I never questioned if he loved or cared for me because he maddest so obvious. he was a dedicated leader and gave his all in everything he set his heart to do.

Queenette, daughter of the leased said my father was my biggest fan and my greatest role model. I could call him at any time and he always had a solution to my problems. Life is different without you but I am grateful I got to call you my father.

