Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM) has denied an online newspaper report that claimed it has the highest number of single ladies among churches in the country.

Mr Collins Edomaruse, the Public Relations officer of MFM at the Headquarters in Lagos made this known a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

According to Edomaruse, the MFM through its singles ministry – Gen218, in the last decade has to its credit over 150,000 weddings held through the forum.

He quoted the Pastor‎ in charge of the programme, Pastor Gabriel Popoola, as saying that Gen218 offers training, teaching and guidance for bachelors and spinsters within the fold.

“Here at the Mountain of Fire and Ministries, our singles ministry, Gen218, is based on the scripture in Genesis 2:18 which says it is not good for the man to be alone. I will make a helper who is just right for him.

“It is an exciting and vibrant ministry attracting singles from all other denominations since its inception. It was established by our role models, Dr Daniel and Pastor Mrs Shade Olukoya.

“In the last decade, Gen218 has provided training, teaching and guidance to thousands of single men and women across Nigeria, Africa and all around the world.

“To its credit, over 150,000 weddings have occurred as a result of Gen218 fora.

“The false assumption that the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries has the largest number of female singles is baseless, erroneous and very misleading.’’

According to the Edomaruse, MFM has a distinctive and well structured youth movement.

He said that the youths and young adults of the ministry, under the leadership of the General Overseer, had distinguished themselves as leaders in the fields of academia, music and sports with laurels to back these up.

“This fervency spills over into the Gen218 ministry, attracting large number of singles to our events.’’

He, therefore, described as fallacious the assumption that the MFM ministries had the largest number of single females.

“Thousands of weddings hold on a weekly basis both at regional and branch levels.

“Dr Olukoya and the Mountain of Fire and Miracles ministries have never stated that single men and women within this ministry should only marry within the ministry.

“We encourage and actively support all spinsters and bachelors, regardless of denomination to build their relationships on biblical standards.

”We strongly advise all our single men and women to marry fellow believers within the Christian faith, who equally believe in Christ’s redemption plan.

“We believe this is God’s will for marriage and is the best foundation for a successful and a Godly marriage,” Edomaruse. (NAN)