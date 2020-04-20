The Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries has directed both her members and non members who keyed into the 30 Days prophetic prayers retreat of the Ministry to repeat the daily prayers from Thursday, 23 April.

Tagged ‘Victory over the Noisome Pestilence’, the first set of prayers, which can be prayed at anytime, started on Sunday, 22 March and ended on Monday, 20 April.

According to the General Overseer of MFM worldwide, Dr. Daniel Olukoya, “in this booklet, you find the prayers vomited by the Holy Ghost to quench the rage. They’re multifaceted prayers aimed at igniting revival and arresting stormy winds, decimating infirmity and directing everyone back to God,” adding that the “remedy to this pandemic is the ever efficacious blood of Jesus.”

Phase two of the programme will start on Thursday, which is a repeat of the programme. The 30 Days Prayer Retreat pamphlet daily starts with an aggressive praise worship, a hymn, confession, with Psalm 91 and then 21 prayer points.

There is a section of prayers for the congregation, another for the individual and the last one again the pandemic and diseases. The General Overseer will make further announcement during the electronic transmission of the weekly Manna Water service of the MFM tomorrow.